Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $148.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.27. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $1,876,875.00. Insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

