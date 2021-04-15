Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $13,818,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $5,550,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 67,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after buying an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Insiders sold a total of 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.30.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

