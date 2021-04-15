Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 482 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Avista were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Avista by 59.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 97.13%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

