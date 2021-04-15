Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,328 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 149,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 335,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,378,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 979,408 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMO opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $92.22.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

