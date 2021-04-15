Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $26.00 at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDR. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens lowered Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 64,260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 4,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 184,390 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 126,467 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.