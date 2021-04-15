Scharf Investments LLC Trims Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 1.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $49,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

J stock opened at $131.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.91. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

