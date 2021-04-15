Scharf Investments LLC Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 829,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for approximately 5.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $161,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in McKesson by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 734.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $190.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day moving average is $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

