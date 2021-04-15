Scharf Investments LLC Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,919 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 3.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $111,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

