Scharf Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 96.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 116,043 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

