Scharf Investments LLC Acquires 946 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 687 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 556,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,501 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $510.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.21 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.