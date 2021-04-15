Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th.

Sappi stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.39. Sappi has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

