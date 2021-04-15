Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Announces $0.37 — Dividend

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th.

Sapiens International has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

SPNS opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

