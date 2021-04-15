Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.23

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 656007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

About Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

