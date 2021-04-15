Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank upgraded Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

