Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Salzgitter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

