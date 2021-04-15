Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAPMY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Saipem stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.63. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300. Saipem has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

