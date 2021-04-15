Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 83.8% in March

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Safran alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Safran has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.