Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Raised to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Safran in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of SAFRY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.12. 127,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,357. Safran has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

