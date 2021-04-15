Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Lowered to $30.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from $26.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

RUSMF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.