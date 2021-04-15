Rupee Market Capitalization Achieves $81,317.19 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $81,317.19 and approximately $438.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00057118 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,832,850 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

