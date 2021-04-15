RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $57,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,529.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 23.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in RumbleON in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in RumbleON by 86.9% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMBL stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,372. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $83.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that RumbleON will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

