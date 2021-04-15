Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Hits $322.92 on Major Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $322.92 or 0.00510907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1.21 million and $301,438.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00272124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00744897 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00024194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.69 or 0.99425614 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.04 or 0.00849379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

