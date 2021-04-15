RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.17 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $62,749.35 or 0.98711981 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $66.75 million and $2.17 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002779 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,064 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

