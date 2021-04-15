RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $5.54

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.41. RPC shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 3,856 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,140,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,938,012.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,725,229.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $11,664,850. 73.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

