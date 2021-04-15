Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 23,951 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of The New York Times worth $27,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in The New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

The New York Times stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

