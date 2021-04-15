Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $45.21 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $45,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.79.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

