Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $32.74 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Biogen worth $32,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.59.

BIIB stock opened at $265.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.