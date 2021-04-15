Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $35,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $491,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 142.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

