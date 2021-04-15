Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 6,650 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $55,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 30.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $285.05 on Thursday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $287.79. The company has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.08.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.47.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

