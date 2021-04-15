Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 159,334 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,334 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $30,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after acquiring an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $212,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $83.49 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $5,948,952.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,948,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 827,667 shares of company stock worth $63,028,356.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

