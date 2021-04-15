Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PageGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, PageGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of MPGPF opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.82. PageGroup has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

