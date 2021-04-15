Royal Bank of Canada Raises Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $47.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $40.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

