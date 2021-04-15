Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to $34.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STZHF. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stelco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

STZHF stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

