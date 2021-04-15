Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vine Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

NYSE VEI opened at $11.25 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.53.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

