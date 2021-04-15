Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vine Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.63.
NYSE VEI opened at $11.25 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.53.
About Vine Energy
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
