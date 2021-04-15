Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Get Romeo Power alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Williams Financial Group downgraded Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.43.

NYSE:RMO opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. Romeo Power has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,661,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at $44,281,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Romeo Power (RMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.