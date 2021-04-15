Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 845,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Rogers Communications worth $19,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 386.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 78,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

