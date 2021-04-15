Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $269.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $265.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $259.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.01. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $154.80 and a one year high of $275.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 31.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 50.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $803,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

