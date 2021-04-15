Robert Walters’ (RWA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

LON:RWA opened at GBX 687.45 ($8.98) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 579.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 490.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £524.50 million and a PE ratio of 84.25. Robert Walters has a 12 month low of GBX 337 ($4.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 700 ($9.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

