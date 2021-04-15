Robert Walters’ (RWA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
LON:RWA opened at GBX 687.45 ($8.98) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 579.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 490.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £524.50 million and a PE ratio of 84.25. Robert Walters has a 12 month low of GBX 337 ($4.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 700 ($9.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Robert Walters Company Profile
Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.
Further Reading: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.