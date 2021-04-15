Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Hits New 1-Year High at $634.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 634 ($8.28) and last traded at GBX 634 ($8.28), with a volume of 9793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610 ($7.97).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RWA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 579.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 490.46. The stock has a market cap of £524.50 million and a P/E ratio of 84.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

About Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

