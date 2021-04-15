Robert W. Baird Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $80.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.43.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.43 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.55.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after buying an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

