Robert W. Baird Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $94.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.
PAYX stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.64. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold 167,782 shares of company stock worth $15,332,733 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $195,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
