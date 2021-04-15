Robert W. Baird Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $94.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

PAYX stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.64. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold 167,782 shares of company stock worth $15,332,733 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $195,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

