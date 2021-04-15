Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Riley Exploration-Permian, LLC engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties, and related assets located in Yoakum County, Texas. As of September 30, 2017, it had 23 net producing wells across approximately 19,893 net acres with 14,009 MBoe of proved reserves.

