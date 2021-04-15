Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 228.5% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of RTMVY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.86. 19,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

