Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $3.31. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 114,460 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $634.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.