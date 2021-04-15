Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) PT Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCH. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

TSE RCH opened at C$41.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$21.95 and a 52-week high of C$42.85.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$319.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

In other news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total transaction of C$113,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$227,402.40.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.