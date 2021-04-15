Richard P. Bentley Sells 55,762 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 55,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $2,760,776.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,142,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,546,460.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.87 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $651,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bentley Systems by 35,900.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after buying an additional 359,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 162,495 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

