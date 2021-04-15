RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $680.00 by Analysts at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $600.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $512.67.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $602.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $619.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.23 and its 200 day moving average is $461.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

