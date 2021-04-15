RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth Purchases 1,998 Shares

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $13,066.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,804.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 900 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,075.00.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RF Industries by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

