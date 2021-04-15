Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $58.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.28.

RVLV stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 30,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,095,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,192,347 shares of company stock worth $84,529,430. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

