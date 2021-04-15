REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Down to $19.23

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.23, but opened at $18.43. REV Group shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 520 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

Get REV Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in REV Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 1,085,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in REV Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.